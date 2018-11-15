Amazon Prime Rewards cardholders can now get up to 20% back at Amazon through December

Amazon Prime Store Card: Limited time offer while supplies last and subject to credit approval. Get additional rewards on eligible purchases made using your Amazon Prime Store Card, excluding purchases made through Subscribe and Save, Installments, Prime Wardrobe, and Amazon Fresh. The percent back amount stated in the promotional offer includes the 5% back you already earn on Amazon.com purchases with your Amazon Prime Store Card, and the extra percent back you can earn with this promotion. Offer only applies to the portion of net qualifying purchases (purchases less returns and other credits) of eligible items paid for with an Amazon Prime Store Card at Amazon.com. Any portion paid using another payment form (including, but not limited to, gift cards and rewards points) may not receive the percentage back bonus. Offer may not be combined with any Special Financing or Equal Pay offers. Offer does not apply to shipping charges, taxes or other fees associated with the purchase of an eligible product. Please allow up to two billing cycles (a) for your earned rewards points to be credited to your Amazon.com Store Card or Amazon Prime Store Card account and (b) if you elect to redeem your rewards points as a statement credit, for such statement credit to be applied to your Amazon.com Store Card or Amazon Prime Store Card account. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If any products related to the offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.