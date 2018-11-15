Best of Black Friday 2018 – Fashion: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, Macy’s, Levi’s, more

The day that shoppers across the nation have been waiting for is almost here, Black Friday 2018. Many of our favorite and well-known fashion retailers are going to be having major discounts sitewide including Macy’s, Old Navy, Levi’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods and more. With nearly every Black Friday ad in-hand, we’re now turning our attention to the top fashion deals including activewear, casual attire as well as formal. Now that we know what sales are coming next week, head below to get ready for the deals to come.

Activewear

Kick off the fall and winter workout season with Dick’s Sporting Goods Black Friday Sale. Not only do they have great deals on game day essentials, they are also stocking you up on great apparel for the holiday season. The most notable deal from this sale is the North Face Men’s and Women’s Alpz Down Jacket and Vests for from $60. These jackets and vests are packable, perfect for layering and great for the upcoming winter season. If you’re looking to update your sports gear they’re also NCAA Fleece Polos and Half-Zip Pullovers for just $20.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is also a great way to find Nike gear. We know for sure that they’re offering the famous logo hoodies for just $30, as a doorbuster. However, we’ve seen them discount popular sneakers too in past years.

Formal Wear

Macy’s is such a large retailer with an array of top brands at great prices. Each Black Friday their sales do not disappoint. If you’re looking to update your fall and winter dress coats, Macy’s has an array from Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, DKNY and more at up to 70% off. This is also a great time to stock up on winter accessories such as top brand scarves, gloves, hats and more.

Perfume and cologne is always a very hot item during the holiday season and Macy’s is offering a weekender bag or tote with select perfume and cologne purchases. Plus, find top brands from Hugo-Boss, Versace, Michael Kors and more.

Casual Wear

One of the most known items for this Black Friday is casual wear. The most anticipated deals from the Levi’s Gift Guide is the Sherpa Trucker Jacket. Sherpa items (find our guide here) are very on-trend this season and this jacket is versatile for any situation. Not only is it extremely stylish but it also will help to keep you warm. It comes in an array of color options and is great for layering under t-shirts, sweaters and more. Plus, this jacket also is available in a women’s version too.

Old Navy’s Black Friday Sale is another very notable place to find casual wear. They will be taking 40% off all purchases along with 50% off jeans, sleep, outerwear, tees, and sweaters. Old Navy is a great place to find jeans, sweaters, shoes and winter basics and you will be able to find prices starting at just $5.

