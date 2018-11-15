Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Icewind Dale, Orderly Simple, more

- Nov. 15th 2018 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Icewind Dale, 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, Noteshelf 2, Orderly and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lenny Keyboard – shrug emoji: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neptune – Security & System: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Acrobits Groundwire: $1 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Acrobits Softphone: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Noteshelf 2: $9 (Reg. $10)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL & FIFA 19 $30 ea, Battlefield V Deluxe $72, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Inferno+: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Inferno 2: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Miffy’s World: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tennis in the Face: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Very Hungry Caterpillar – Play & Explore: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Disney Stickers: Mickey: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Articulation Station Pro: $36 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Watch: SkySafari 6 Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: Castle of Illusion: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Kiwi for Gmail: $5 (Reg. $10)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard