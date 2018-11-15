Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL & FIFA 19 $30 ea, Battlefield V Deluxe $72, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 19 for $30 on Xbox One. That’s currently a match of the Xbox Live Gold price and within $1 of the all-time low. In fact, it is within $1 of the lowest advertised Black Friday price as well.

Speaking of Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft has now kicked off an early Black Friday digital game sale for members. You’ll find the aforementioned Madden deal along with many more discounts on titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

More game/console deals:

ICYMI: Here’s our Best of Black Friday 2018 gaming roundup and Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundle with exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings.

Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!

