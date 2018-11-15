Columbia’s Early Bird Sale helps you with timely gift-giving with up to 40% off jackets, vests, more
Columbia takes up to 40% off select men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and shoes during its Early Bird Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping (Not a member? It’s free to join). The men’s Powder Lite Vest is a must-have and it’s marked down to just $48 from its original price of $80. It features a color-block design and two zippered pockets for storage. It’s also waterproof and great for fall and winter weather. A similar women’s option is the Benton Springs Overlay Vest that’s also on sale for $50.
Our top picks for men include:
- Heat Mode II Softshell Jacket $78 (Orig. $130)
- Dualistic Long Jacket $80 (Orig. $140)
- Challenger Pullover $59 (Orig. $99)
- Flash Forward Windbreaker Jacket $30 (Orig. $50)
- Powder Lite Vest $48 (Orig. $80)
Our top picks for women include:
- Wildscape Flannel Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Benton Springs Overlay Vest $50 (Orig. $60)
- Roffe Ridge Full Zip Fleece Top $52 (Orig. $70)
- Columbia Heights Jacket $55 (Orig. $99)
- Snow Dream Jacket $150 (Orig. $250)
