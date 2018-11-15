Dell’s 27-inch UltraSharp Monitor has a built-in USB 3.0 hub at $300 (20% off), more from $100

Dell is currently offering its UltraSharp 27-inch U2717D InfinityEdge Monitor for $299.99 shipped. That’s good for a $90 discount from the going rate at B&H and comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low. Headlined by DisplayPort, Mini-DP and HDMI inputs, this monitor also features a USB 3.0 hub and a 1440p 27-inch panel. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Pair your new monitor with Ergotech’s Freedom Monitor Arm at $61 shipped (Reg. $75+).

Other notable monitors deals include:

Dell UltraSharp 27-inch Monitor features:

See and do more with the UltraSharp 27 U2717D 27″ 16:9 InfinityEdge IPS Monitor from Dell. This display is built with an In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel that provides you with wide 178° viewing angles and vivid color reproduction. The 2560 x 1440 resolution has roughly 1.77 times more pixels than a standard Full HD display so you’ll be able to enjoy crystal-clear details.