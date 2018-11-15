Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee Tool Sale has drills, multi-tools, and more from $15

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off Milwaukee tools. The deals start at $15 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the M12 12V 2-Tool Kit for $99. Originally $189, today’s deal is around 33% off the regular going rate and a match for the best that we’ve seen. This all-in-one kit includes a drill/driver, multi-tool, and two batteries. It’s perfect for small projects around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here. And don’t forget, Amazon also has up to 30% off select PORTER-CABLE tools today including drills, brad nailers, chargers, batteries and more.
Consider going with this popular $49 BLACK+DECKER drill to save even further. It’s 50% less than today’s Milwaukee deal, although you are giving up the multi-tool portion. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Milwaukee 2-tool Combo Kit features:
Get the job done right with the M12 Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit. This versatile kit includes the Multi-Tool and 3/8 in. Drill Driver. The innovative M12 cordless system delivers the power and torque needed for professional applications, in a size that reaches the tightest places. Powered by red lithium, the M12 cordless system offers unmatched power, speed, and tool belt portability. M12 system offers over 80 plus tools on one battery platform.