Home Depot’s 1-day Milwaukee Tool Sale has drills, multi-tools, and more from $15

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 50% off Milwaukee tools. The deals start at $15 with free shipping for all. Our top pick is the M12 12V 2-Tool Kit for $99. Originally $189, today’s deal is around 33% off the regular going rate and a match for the best that we’ve seen. This all-in-one kit includes a drill/driver, multi-tool, and two batteries. It’s perfect for small projects around the house. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Check out the rest of today’s sale right here. And don’t forget, Amazon also has up to 30% off select PORTER-CABLE tools today including drills, brad nailers, chargers, batteries and more.

Consider going with this popular $49 BLACK+DECKER drill to save even further. It’s 50% less than today’s Milwaukee deal, although you are giving up the multi-tool portion. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Milwaukee 2-tool Combo Kit features: