Put a Razor electric scooter under the tree this year for $89 shipped (Reg. $125)

VM Innovations via eBay Daily Deals offers the Razor E175 24V Electric Scooter for $88.99 shipped. For comparison, it sells at Target for $124 and we’ve seen it as low as $100. This was one of eBay’s Top 50 Toys for this holiday season and here are already at an all-time low price. This model offers speeds up to 10mph thanks to its rechargeable and battery-operated design. Rated 4/5 stars.
Of course, if you want to save even further, consider going with the iconic Razor A Kick Scooter for $29.99 shipped. You’ll drop the powered design here but can still deliver hours of kickin’ fun.
Razor E175 features:
Your child will love scooting around the neighborhood on their Razor® E175 Electric Scooter – a Target exclusive! With speeds up to 10mph, your little one will feel on top of the world as they cruise down the sidewalk to visit friends or go on an adventure. This electric scooter features a rechargeable battery that stands up to 40 minutes of continuous use, so your little one will have plenty of play time. 8 inch pneumatic tires allow for a smooth ride, hand operated front brake for on the spot stopping power and a zero emission super quier chain driven motor!