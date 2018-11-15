Put a Razor electric scooter under the tree this year for $89 shipped (Reg. $125)

VM Innovations via eBay Daily Deals offers the Razor E175 24V Electric Scooter for $88.99 shipped. For comparison, it sells at Target for $124 and we’ve seen it as low as $100. This was one of eBay’s Top 50 Toys for this holiday season and here are already at an all-time low price. This model offers speeds up to 10mph thanks to its rechargeable and battery-operated design. Rated 4/5 stars.

Of course, if you want to save even further, consider going with the iconic Razor A Kick Scooter for $29.99 shipped. You’ll drop the powered design here but can still deliver hours of kickin’ fun.

Razor E175 features: