Target’s Holiday Beauty Box will leave your skin & hair flawless for only $7 shipped

Target offers its 6-Piece Holiday Beauty Sample Box for $7 shipped. Beauty boxes are a nice, inexpensive way to try new products before you buy. (They also come in handy when you’re traveling.) This particular box focuses on items that will save your hair and skin from dryness and dullness. (Read: Lots of hydration.) Expect to find brands such as Bliss, L’Oreal, and Aquaphor within. Reviews are light, but the included items are generally rated well.

For a fun holiday countdown, there’s the Target 12 Days of Beauty Box for $20 shipped. It comes with 12 deluxe samples of makeup, hair care, and skin care. This box makes a great gift for a beauty-loving friend or yourself. I actually purchased one of these last year for myself and discovered several products that would ultimately become my favorites. That’s the best gift of all when it comes to these boxes.

Target Holiday Beauty Sample Box features:

Hask Monoi Coconut Nourishing Shampoo Softening oils and a blend of Tahitian gardenias hydrate and strengthen strands for refreshed, revived tresses. Hask Monoi Coconut Nourishing Conditioner Rich blend of hydrating oils protect hair against damage leaving frayed ends tangle-free and limp locks lush. bliss Drench & Quench Cream-to-Water Hydrator Lightweight cream-to-water hydrator surges skin with over 10,000 marine micro-droplets for intense hydration and an Nimproved moisture barrier within 4 weeks. Lumene VALO Overnight Cream Potent combination of vitamins, extracts, and Hyaluronic Acid boosts skin’s radiance overnight so you’ll wake up to a softer, brighter-looking complexion. Aquaphor Lip Repair Nourishing vitamins, shea butter, and chamomile essence help relieve dryness quickly and soothe chapped lips, providing long-lasting moisture for a perfectly smooth pout. L’Oreal Hydra Genius Liquid Care Moisturizer Aloe Water and Hyaluronic Acid provide 72 hours of intense and continuous hydration so skin is fresh and glowing.