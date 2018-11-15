TP-Link’s Powerline Ethernet Kit is at its lowest price in years at $30 shipped

TP-Link’s official eBay storefront offers its AV600 Powerline Ethernet Kit for $29.99 shipped. The price will drop once added to your cart. Regularly fetching $40, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen in two years. For comparison, it is currently on sale at Amazon for $38. TP-Link’s Powerline kit offers up to 600Mbps transfer speeds and features a lower power consumption than your average Ethernet adapter. Rated 4/5 stars from over 5,200 customers.
Use your savings to pair your new Powerline adapter with some Cat7 Ethernet cable. You can also turn the AV600’s single port into eight with TP-Link’s Gigabit switch.
TP-Link AV600 Powerline Ethernet Kit features:
- Faster Speed: Wired connection with high-speed data transfer rate, ideal for HD video or 3D video streaming and online gaming
- Network Expansion: HomePlug AV standard compliant IEEE802.3, IEEE802.3u, with easy pair feature to add additional TP-LINK Powerline adapters to the network; Connect multiple adapters to expand your wired network reliably
- Industry Leading Support: 2-year warranty and free 24/7 technical support
- Power consumption- maximum: 4.60 Watts, typical: 4.26 Watts, standby: 0.88 Watts. Power Saving: Patented Power-Saving Mode automatically reduces power consumption by up to 85%.128-bit AES encryption ensures that the network is safe simply by pressing a button on paired devices.Up to 300 meter range over a home’s electrical circuit for better performance through walls or across floors
Netgear's Orbi 802.11ac Wi-Fi System covers 6,000-sq.ft, drops to $245.50 (Reg. $300) https://t.co/Nb5QsSSlup by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/APmNePKnlj
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 14, 2018