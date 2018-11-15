TP-Link’s Powerline Ethernet Kit is at its lowest price in years at $30 shipped

TP-Link’s official eBay storefront offers its AV600 Powerline Ethernet Kit for $29.99 shipped. The price will drop once added to your cart. Regularly fetching $40, that’s good for a 25% discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen in two years. For comparison, it is currently on sale at Amazon for $38. TP-Link’s Powerline kit offers up to 600Mbps transfer speeds and features a lower power consumption than your average Ethernet adapter. Rated 4/5 stars from over 5,200 customers.

Use your savings to pair your new Powerline adapter with some Cat7 Ethernet cable. You can also turn the AV600’s single port into eight with TP-Link’s Gigabit switch.

TP-Link AV600 Powerline Ethernet Kit features: