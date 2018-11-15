Save $10 on the rarely discounted NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering a pretty sweet deal on Nintendo’s retro consoles. You can currently grab the NES Classic for $49.99 (Reg. $60) or the SNES version for $69.96 (Reg. $70). All you need to do is open a new account on the checkout page and apply promo code ELLEN10. Already have an account? Just make a new one with a separate email address. That’s good for $10 off in both instances and just the second discount that we’ve seen. We expect for Nintendo’s retro consoles to continue to be one of the hottest gifts this year, making this a great time to save. Head below for a full games list for both consoles.

Be sure to pick up an extra controller or cable extension to complete your setup. It’s always more fun to play with two people during the holiday season!

NES Classic Games List

Balloon Fight

Castlevania

Donkey Kong

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario

Excitebike

Galaga

Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Gradius

Ice Climber

Kirby’s Adventure

Mario Bros.

Mega Man 2

Metroid

Ninja Gaiden

Pac-Man

Super Contra

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Bubble Bobble

Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest

Donkey Kong Jr.

Final Fantasy

Kid Icarus

Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream

StarTropics

Tecmo Bowl

SNES Classic Games List