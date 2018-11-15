Save $10 on the rarely discounted NES and SNES Classic Consoles at Walmart

Walmart is currently offering a pretty sweet deal on Nintendo’s retro consoles. You can currently grab the NES Classic for $49.99 (Reg. $60) or the SNES version for $69.96 (Reg. $70). All you need to do is open a new account on the checkout page and apply promo code ELLEN10. Already have an account? Just make a new one with a separate email address. That’s good for $10 off in both instances and just the second discount that we’ve seen. We expect for Nintendo’s retro consoles to continue to be one of the hottest gifts this year, making this a great time to save. Head below for a full games list for both consoles.
Be sure to pick up an extra controller or cable extension to complete your setup. It’s always more fun to play with two people during the holiday season!
NES Classic Games List
- Balloon Fight
- Castlevania
- Donkey Kong
- Double Dragon II: The Revenge
- Dr. Mario
- Excitebike
- Galaga
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Gradius
- Ice Climber
- Kirby’s Adventure
- Mario Bros.
- Mega Man 2
- Metroid
- Ninja Gaiden
- Pac-Man
- Super Contra
- Super Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros. 2
- Super Mario Bros. 3
- The Legend of Zelda
- Zelda II: The Adventure of Link
- Bubble Bobble
- Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest
- Donkey Kong Jr.
- Final Fantasy
- Kid Icarus
- Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
- StarTropics
- Tecmo Bowl
SNES Classic Games List
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- Final Fantasy VI[A]
- F-Zero
- Kirby Super Star
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2[B]
- Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- Super Metroid
- EarthBound
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Punch-Out!!