Spread holiday cheer with this Amazon Gold Box: trees, decor, mugs and more from $6

- Nov. 16th 2018 7:11 am ET

From $6
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off holiday decorations, trees and more. The deals start at $6 with free shipping across the board. There’s a lot to see here, including the National Tree 4-foot Spruce at $50.17, which is down from its regular $70+ price tag. This is also the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Full light and ready to spread holiday cheer, this tree stands 4-feet tall and is ready for indoor or outdoor displays. Rated 3.8/5 stars. You’re going to want to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more holiday decorations. You can dive in right here.

National Tree 4-foot Spruce features:

  • Measures 4 ft. Tall, 25″ Diameter
  • Pre-strung with 100 UL listed Clear lights
  • Trimmed with silver bristle, pine cones, red berries and glitter in a decorative base
  • Fire resistant and non-allergenic
  • For Indoor or Outdoor Display
From $6

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
National Tree

National Tree

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp