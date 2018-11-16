Spread holiday cheer with this Amazon Gold Box: trees, decor, mugs and more from $6

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off holiday decorations, trees and more. The deals start at $6 with free shipping across the board. There’s a lot to see here, including the National Tree 4-foot Spruce at $50.17, which is down from its regular $70+ price tag. This is also the second best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Full light and ready to spread holiday cheer, this tree stands 4-feet tall and is ready for indoor or outdoor displays. Rated 3.8/5 stars. You’re going to want to check out the rest of today’s Gold Box for even more holiday decorations. You can dive in right here.
National Tree 4-foot Spruce features:
- Measures 4 ft. Tall, 25″ Diameter
- Pre-strung with 100 UL listed Clear lights
- Trimmed with silver bristle, pine cones, red berries and glitter in a decorative base
- Fire resistant and non-allergenic
- For Indoor or Outdoor Display