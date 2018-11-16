G-Tech’s 3TB External Hard Drive is on sale for $110 shipped, today only (Reg. $140+)

Today only, B&H offers the G-Technology 3TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $109.99 shipped. Originally $160, we’ve seen it for closer to $140 lately. Today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Obviously, G-Tech’s hard drives are pricier in comparison to other 3TB options out there on the market. That said, G-Tech is known for its high-quality design and trustworthy performance. This model offers transfer speeds up to 165 MB/s and it’s perfect for Time Machine backups (that’s what I use it for!). Includes three-year warranty. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you don’t need the G-Technology design and features, you can grab a 3TB external hard drive from Seagate for under $90. The warranty isn’t as long, but depending on your needs that may be okay.

G-Technology 3TB External Hard Drive features: