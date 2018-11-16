Monoprice’s budget-friendly Sous Vide Cooker is down to $44 shipped (Reg. $65)

Monoprice is currently offering its Strata Home Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $43.99 shipped. You’d normally expect to pay $63 or so at Amazon, with today’s deal matching our previous mention for the all-time low. This 800W Sous Vide features an adjustable clamp, making it a great companion to any 2.6 to 4.0-gallon cooking pot. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating from 140 Monoprice shoppers.

This is one of the most affordable Sous Vide cookers on the market, with most options at Amazon selling for $100 or more. Pair your new kitchen appliance with T-fal’s 3-Gallon Stockpot with your savings.

Monoprice Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

The bright and easy to read LED touch screen allows you to easily adjust the cooking temperature and time. You can start or Pause cooking by touching the start/Pause button in the middle

The sous vide cooker includes an adjustable clamp, so you can attach it to a wide variety of cooking pots from 2.6 to 4.0 gallons capacity

The cooker sits in a bath of hot water and never comes into direct contact with the food, so cleanup is a breeze

800 watts maximum cooking power. +41 +212 Degree (+5 +100 Degree) temperature range. 1% temperature stability

2.25 gallons (8.50 liters) per minute circulation pump