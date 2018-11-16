Get the Sonos Playbar, wall mount, & $50 Amazon gift card for $699 ($790 value)

Amazon offers a bundle with the Sonos Playbar, wall mount, and $50 Amazon gift card for $699 shipped. Normally, the Playbar itself sells for $699 and it’s rare that we see discounts for it. In fact, we haven’t heard any word that the Playbar will even be on sale for Black Friday, though it’s not entirely impossible for a sale to pop up that we aren’t expecting. The Sonos Playbar is a great option for creating a better home theater experience for movie watching. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re looking for more of the best Black Friday deals on home theater gear, be sure to check out our roundup.

For a more budget-friendly audio setup, check out the VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar System for $300 shipped (Reg. $500). This is a great way to get immersive audio without spending a fortune on Sonos.

Sonos Playbar features:

Playbar complements HD television screens with crisp and powerful sound from nine amplified speaker drivers. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too.

Playbar syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers so you can listen to TV or music in perfect sync, throughout your home.

Playbar has simple two-cord setup. One for power and one for the TV. Control from your existing TV remote, or wirelessly connect on the Sonos app from your smart device.

Wall Mount makes Playbar easy to install to any wall with pegs in precisely the right place.

Wall Mount allows for placement horizontally above or below your TV

Add even more Sonos speakers to experience wireless audio throughout your home.