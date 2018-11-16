Upgrade your TV audio: VIZIO 5.1.2-Ch. System w/ Wireless Sub for $300 (Reg. $400+)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the VIZIO 5.1.2-Channel Sound System with 6-inch Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 shipped. Also available direct and at Costco. Originally $500, it has more recently sold for around $400. Today’s deal is the lowest price we’ve tracked and ties the expected Black Friday offer coming next week. Time to upgrade your TV audio? Consider this all-in-one home theater system that delivers booming sound that’s sure to resonate better than your TV’s integrated speakers. This model includes Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI, and optical and analog inputs. It also is compatible with Dolby Atmos, so you’ll get the latest audio codecs. Rated 4/5 stars.

There are still plenty of Black Friday audio deals on the way. Check out our roundup of the best home theater audio deals coming next week, including various AirPlay 2 options.

VIZIO 5.1.2-Ch. Sound System features: