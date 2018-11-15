If you’ve been trying to keep up with the best deals on specific home audio items from this year’s Black Friday ad leaks, well, it’s been a little hard. There are dozens of ads to sort through, and trying to compare prices is never fun. That’s what we’re here for though! We’ve got all of the best home theater deals from Black Friday 2018 right here in one convenient place for you.

Nomad Base Station

Best Black Friday home theater deals:

Sonos:

Sonos is always a top pick for shoppers around the holidays. The ecosystem of products is generally on the higher-end of many price ranges but offers fantastic quality and features. Black Friday will hold some great Sonos discounts, however. You’ll be able to pick up the Sonos One for around $175 at most retailers to get started with a nice smart speaker. For soundbars, the Beam will be right around $350 from most major retailers. For a little more thump in your movie-watching pleasure, the Sonos Sub will be down to $600 at most retailers. It’s not often we see good Sonos discounts, so this is the time of year to shop.

Regardless of what Sonos device you’re shopping for this year, you’re bound to find a great deal this Black Friday. If you want to stay in a platform-agnostic system, though, keep on reading as we have plenty of those deals to follow.

2.0/2.1-Channel Soundbars:

These are the best entry point for someone wanting to get better audio at home, but not spend a fortune on a sound system. A 2.0/2.1-Channel soundbar is completely self-contained (except for a subwoofer, if a 2.1-Channel system) and is a great upgrade over your TV’s internal speakers. Something like the LG SK4D at Best Buy for $120 shipped would be a great starting place.

Other 2.0/2.1-Channel soundbars on sale:

4.1/5.1-Channel sound systems:

These are for the person who wants to step it up a little more and get better audio in their home theater. The Sony 7.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar is a great choice for those who want the ultimate home theater experience. Best Buy will have it for $1,200 shipped on Black Friday. This soundbar generally goes for around $1,500 and we’ve not tracked many discounts on it.

Other 4.1/5.1/7.1-Channel sound systems on sale:

LG SJ4R 4.1-Ch. Sound Bar: $190 (Reg. $300) | Meijer Plus $40 off your next purchase

(Reg. $300) | Meijer iLIVE 5.1-Ch. Home Theater System: $50 (Reg. $80) | JC Penny

(Reg. $80) | JC Penny Onkyo SKS-HT540 7.1-Ch. Home Theater System: $220 (Reg. $290) | Newegg

A/V Receivers:

If you want the ultimate home theater setup, going with a dedicated A/V receiver is the only choice. These provide the best quality audio and most flexibility, as they don’t require a soundbar to run. Best Buy will offer the Denon IN-Command AVRX1500H 560W AirPlay 2 4K HDR 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver for $400 shipped. Normally, this model goes for around $600 and it’s rare that we see an AirPlay 2 receiver get discounted.

Other great home theater deals:

Be sure to swing by our streaming media player and gaming console roundups to find the best deals on those. A great sound system is nothing without quality content, so picking up a streaming device like the SHIELD TV or console like the Xbox One X is a must.

