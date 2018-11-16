Protect your home with $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Ring Alarm Eight-Piece Home Security System for $188.98 shipped. That’s good for an $80 discount from the going rate and is a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, this security system bundle is $10 less than the discounted five-piece system. It includes the Ring base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and a range extender. Nearly 400 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.
Use your savings from today’s sale to expand the Ring Alarm’s functionality with an additional motion sensor for $30 or two contact sensors for $40. And don’t forget that we also spotted some notable discounts on the Blink Home Security Cameras starting at $67 shipped.
Ring Alarm Home Security System features:
- Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips.
- Get alerts on your smart phone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.
- Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No contracts or cancellation fees.
- Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products with the Ring app.
- Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.
- The 8 piece kit includes a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
