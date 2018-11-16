Ryobi’s Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Door Opener is packed with features for $178 (Reg. $248)

- Nov. 16th 2018 1:32 pm ET

Today only, as part of Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot offers the Ryobi 2HP Garage Door Opener with Battery Backup Capability for $178 shipped. Regularly around $250, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best price available. This isn’t your average garage door opener. It is Wi-Fi-enabled and can play nicely with a variety of accessories. There’s also a built-in light and it ships with multiple controllers for your vehicles. I’ve always thought this was a great product because of its ability to add a Ryobi battery to the mix, ensuring that you can raise your garage door in the event of an emergency. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Looking for a bit more tech in your garage door setup? Last night we caught wind of a new HomeKit-enabled garage door controller from Insignia. It’s relatively inexpensive at under $50 and brings Siri control to your setup.

Ryobi Garage Door Opener features:

  • 2 HP’s for faster opening and extended motor life
  • Steel reinforced belt drive for longer life and reliable operation
  • Ultra-quiet drive system
  • Easy-to-install 3-piece rail system decreases installation time and user frustration
  • Lithium-Ion battery backup allows for over 100 opens using a RYOBI ONE+ 4.0 Ah High Capacity LITHIUM+ Lithium-Ion Battery
  • Monitor and control your garage door opener with the RYOBI GDO app
  • Long-lasting LED light projects clean, clear light and eliminates need to replace bulbs
