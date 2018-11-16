Upgrade your computer with Samsung’s NVMe Internal SSD: 500GB $110 (30% off) or 1TB for $220

Today only, B&H offers the Samsung 500GB 960 EVO NVMe M.2 Internal Solid State Drive for $109.99 shipped. Normally selling for $160 or so, that’s good for an over 30% discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $45, and is the best price we’ve tracked. This internal SSD utilizes NAND Flash technology in order to boast up to 3,200 MBps transfer speeds. Need double the storage? The 1TB version is discounted to $220 today as well, saving you $115 from the going rate at Amazon. Both carry 4.7/5 star ratings from over 1,800 customers.

If you don’t need the perks offered by the NVMe NAND form-factor, consider picking up the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD for $80. It’s a #1 best-seller and offers 500MBps speeds. But at $30 less, it’s worth considering for a more budget-focused upgrade.

A variety of laptops support NVMe SSDs, checkout this list to see if yours makes the cut.

Samsung 500GB 960 EVO NVMe SSD features: