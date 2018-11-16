Tenda Nova Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-Pack can be yours for $130 shipped ($40 off)

Newegg offers the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped when code EMCEEEU43 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $33, and is the best we’re seeing. Tenda Nova’s mesh Wi-Fi system beams 100Mbps network speeds to your devices and covers up to 3,500-Sq.Ft. Over 370 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

For those not looking to completely replace their existing setup, pairing your router with a range extender is a solid upgrade that’s also good for your wallet. Try Netgear’s N300 Extender at $19 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Not only is it a #1 best-seller, but over 30,400 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi 3-Pack features: