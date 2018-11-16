Tenda Nova Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System 3-Pack can be yours for $130 shipped ($40 off)

- Nov. 16th 2018 4:11 pm ET

0

Newegg offers the Tenda Nova Whole Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $129.99 shipped when code EMCEEEU43 has been applied at checkout. That’s good for a $40 discount from the going rate, beats the Amazon all-time low by $33, and is the best we’re seeing. Tenda Nova’s mesh Wi-Fi system beams 100Mbps network speeds to your devices and covers up to 3,500-Sq.Ft. Over 370 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating

For those not looking to completely replace their existing setup, pairing your router with a range extender is a solid upgrade that’s also good for your wallet. Try Netgear’s N300 Extender at $19 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Not only is it a #1 best-seller, but over 30,400 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Tenda Nova Mesh Wi-Fi 3-Pack features:

  • Supports mandatory mesh Wi-Fi technical protocol 802.11s, the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.
  • Replaces existing router and Wi-Fi extender solution, works as real Mesh wireless access point system behind current router. Compatible with major modem and internet service providers including AT&T, Comcast, Time Warner, Verizon Fios, Spectrum and others.
  • Creates a seamless, one name mesh Wi-Fi environment for your high-capacity network demands. Supports a maximum of 6 connected devices simultaneously. Each node covers up to 1,500 sq. ft of living space and eliminates dead zones. Easily expand your Wi-Fi router network.

