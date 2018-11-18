Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K gets first discount to $35, Fire TV Cube $60, more (up to 50% off)

As expected, Amazon has now kicked off its streaming media player discounts to start Black Friday week. Leading the way is the new Fire TV Stick 4K at $34.99 shipped. Just announced a few months back, this is the first notable discount that we’ve tracked and 30% off the regular going rate. Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick offers full 4K functionality, along with HDR support and access to Alexa via the included voice remote. Of course, all of the popular streaming services are represented here. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Don’t need 4K? The entry-level 1080p Fire TV Stick is on sale for $25 (Reg. $40).

We’re also seeing a nice discount on the Fire TV Cube, Amazon’s all-in-one home theater solution with Alexa control. It’s currently marked down to $59.99 from its regular $120 price tag. That’s a match of our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon’s new Fire TV Recast with 500GB of storage is also a part of this sale at $180 (Reg. $230). This is the first discount that we’ve seen on this cord-cutting solution. Learn more about all of its features right here.

With your savings, don’t forget to pick up an extra HDMI cable to round out your new streaming setup.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features: