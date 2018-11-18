Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Baldur’s Gate, Flick Champions, more

- Nov. 18th 2018 10:18 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on Flick Champions sports games, AirDisk Pro, loads of Moog music production apps, Baldur’s Gate and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: My Gratitude Journal: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Flick Champions Summer Sports: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iGoalCard: Daily Life Planner & Goals Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D: $9 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Model 15: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Animoog for iPhone: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Filtatron: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Animoog: $10 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Earth 3D – Amazing Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Noogra Nuts: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Cribbage Premium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – full featured: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Infinite Passengers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Snowboard Party: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Snowboard Party: World Tour: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mini-U: Mosaic: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: True Horror: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Death Worm: $1 (Reg. $3)

