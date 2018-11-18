Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man $200, Xbox One $140 off, controllers, more

While we are still a few days away from the official Thanksgiving sales, many of the best Black Friday game deals are live this morning! That includes the new PS4 Spider-Man bundle at $200, $39 DualShock 4 controllers, some serious PSVR deals and up to $140 off Xbox hardware. Many of which are the lowest Black Friday prices we have tracked yet. Head below for all the best offers live right now and don’t wait for these to sell out on you.
PS4
- PlayStation 4 Spider-Man Bundle $200 ($360 value) | Amazon
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller $39 (Reg. $60+) | Amazon
- Also at GameStop
- PlayStation VR $199 (Reg. $300) | Amazon
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle
- PlayStation VR $250 (Reg. $350) | Amazon
- Creed: Rise to Glory + Superhot Bundle
- PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
Xbox One
- Xbox One S Battlefield V Bundle + RDR 2 $230 ($130 off) | eBay
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle $199 (Reg. $250+) | Amazon
- Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle $429 (Reg. $500) | Amazon
- Xbox One X 1TB Console + For Honor $400 ($540+ value) | eBay
- Multiple Xbox One X Bundles from $430 | Best Buy
- Minecraft Creeper Xbox Wireless Controller $32.50 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Minecraft Pig Xbox Wireless Controller $32.50 (Reg. $50+) | Microsoft
- Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller $39 (Reg. $50+) | eBay
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller $60 (Reg. $70+) | Amazon
- Also at Target
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con (multiple colors) from $68 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- Also at Target
PlayStation 4 Spider-Man Bundle:
Experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure with Marvel’s Spider-Man PS4 bundle which includes a jet black 1TB PS4, matching DUALSHOCK®4 wireless controller and Marvel’s Spider-Man game.
This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.