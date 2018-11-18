GameStop Black Friday Ad: $50 GC w/ Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro, Games, Controllers, more

- Nov. 18th 2018 12:18 pm ET

Black Friday
We got a good look at what’s to come in the preview flier, but we now have some early details on the complete GameStop Black Friday ad. And it’s a good one. While many of the best Black Friday gaming deals are already live right here and here, GameStop has a few exceptional offers starting this Thursday (or sooner). Head below for everything.

GameStop Black Friday Ad: Consoles, Games, Controllers, more

The in-store deals are kicking off from 3pm to 10pm at GameStop brick and mortar locations. On Black Friday, stores will be open from 7am until 10 pm and then from 10am until 9pm on November 24th and 25th.

However, online shoppers can get in much earlier starting first thing on November 21st right through to the 25th, according to the official GameStop Black Friday ad. Head below for all of our top picks. 

Hardware:

  • Free $50 GameStop gift card with any new Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or PS4 console
  • (excludes PS4 1TB Spider-Man and Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft bundles; limit 1 per customer)
  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB $350 (Reg. $400)
  • Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle $300
  • Ear Force Recon 60P Amplified Stereo Gaming Headset $25 (Reg. $50 Exclusive)
  • PS4 DualShock Wireless Controllers $39 | Live NOW!
  • T-shirts most popular franchises $9
  • Get a “FREE” pre-owned Xbox 360 console with mail-in rebate (initial purchase of $69.99 required)
  • Save $35 on Zelda Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch accessory bundle ($34.99

Games:

GameStop Black Friday Ad:

