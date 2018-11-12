GameStop Black Friday Preview: PS4 $160 off, Xbox One $100 off, games from $10, more

While we are still eagerly awaiting the official 2018 ad, we now have the GameStop Black Friday Preview flier. The short 2-page breakdown includes an early sneak peek at what the national games retailer will be putting on sale come Thanksgiving week and we are already seeing some notable deals on consoles, games, controllers and even some merchandise. Head below for more details.

GameStop Black Friday Preview: Consoles, Games, Controllers, more

Again, we will find out more about GameStop’s doorbusters and official Black Friday deals in the complete ad soon, so we don’t have store hour details for you just yet. You’ll find more details on our expectations right here based on previous Black Friday sales.

As for today’s GameStop Black Friday Preview, everything listed below will be live starting on November 18th online and in-store by the looks of it. These deals will run through the 26th or until supplies last.

There’s one in-store only deal being advertised here as well though. Buy one of those reusable GameStop bags in-store for $4.99 and you get 30% off all the merchandise you can fill it with. But there are surely some exclusions here that might even go on a store-by-store basis.

Our top picks include:

GameStop Black Friday Preview Ad:

