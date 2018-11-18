Go portable this holiday w/ UE’s WONDERBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $50 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy and Target with an additional 5% off for REDcard holders. That’s $50 off the original price it still fetches at some retailers, but it has gone for closer to $70 or so more recently. This is matching the Amazon all-time low and the early Target Black Friday ad. It features 360-degree audio, an IPX7 waterproof rating, 10-hours of battery life and a 80 Hz – 20 kHz fluency response range. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Now if you’re not looking to go portable with your audio purchases this holiday, we recommend you check out this amazing Sonos Playbar bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card for $699 ($790 value). Having said that, there will be lots of options for Black Friday 2018. You can see what we are expecting in terms of HomePod offers right here and be sure to visit our top 10 (upcoming) Black Friday deals for some even smarter options.
UE WONDERBOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker:
- SURPRISINGLY SERIOUS SOUND – Don’t let the small package fool you, each UE WONDERBOOM delivers massive, crisp, clear 360-degree sound so you can liven up the party
- IPX7 WATERPROOF – Play your music safely around water with this speaker’s IPX7-rated waterproofing
- BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY – Connect to your UE WONDERBOOM using Bluetooth and keep on playing up to 100 feet (30M) away
- 10-HOUR BATTERY LIFE – Play for up to 10 hours on a single charge. Listen to your music for longer without having to get the charging cable. Maximum sound level: 86 dBC. Frequency range: 80 Hz – 20 kHz