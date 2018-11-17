Black Friday is officially just under a week away, and we’ve been working around the clock to help you prepare for the biggest shopping event of the year. Our annual Best of guides deliver shopping tips and details on all of the hottest deals coming next week. From Apple to gaming, smart home and Google, we have you covered across every category. We now have nearly every Black Friday ad accounted for, so it’s time to sort through all the noise. Hit the jump for the best Black Friday deals of 2018.

Amazon and Best Buy shine ahead of Black Friday

As expected, Amazon and Best Buy have set the pace for this year’s Black Friday event. Amazon’s lineup of in-house devices has expanded significantly in 2018 and it’s planning to roll out aggressive pricing across the board next week. This includes all-time lows on Echo speakers, tablets, E-readers and more.

Meanwhile, Best Buy is once again your go-to retailer for Apple deals. The blue and yellow monster is slated to deliver notable price drops on iPad, Apple Watch, and much more. You can expect both Amazon and Best Buy to match other retailers on most deals, as well, making these two the preeminent place to shop on Black Friday.

10) Fire TV Stick 4K gets first notable price drop

Amazon unveiled its new Fire TV Stick 4K last month at an aggressive $50 price point. That undercut much of the competition when considering the ample amount of specs on-board. Frankly, its list price of $50 is a fairly good deal. On Black Friday we’ll see Fire TV Stick 4K drop to $35, which is the best price that we’ve ever seen. As expected, early reviews are stellar on this streamer that features HDR support, access to thousands of streaming movies and more.

9) iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi-enabled Robot Vac hits $199

Robot vacs have enjoyed a lot of success over the last year as more people have decided to ditch manual cleaning than ever before. Look for iRobot’s Roomba 675 to be one of the hottest gifts of the year as it drops to $199. It’s mostly been around $250 or more until last week when it hit $229 at Amazon and other retailers. Sure, there are more high-end models out there, but this one is user-friendly and offers smartphone control.

8) Nest E Thermostat under $100 for the first time

Nest has been the industry standard since smart thermostats first became a viable option for the average consumer. Over the years its lineup has expanded to include the even more affordable Nest E at $169. For Black Friday it will fall to $99 for the first time, making it an incredibly attractive price for entry-level users. This offer is slated to be available at Dell and is sure to sellout quickly, so have this page bookmarked and ready to go on Black Friday if you’re interested in this offer.

7) Google Home Hub delivers Assistant for $99

Google’s new flagship Assistant speaker and all-in-one display will hit a Black Friday price of $99. That’s good for $50 off and a match of the all-time low. This offer should be available from Best Buy, Walmart and direct from Google. Home Hub offers a bright display, Assistant-friendly features and more. This is a great gift for the Google-focused user looking to skip Alexa this Black Friday.

6) Gaming console deals abound – Xbox One, PS4, Switch

As expected, we’re seeing very aggressive gaming console offers this Black Friday. Xbox One will be marked down to under $200 with up to $20 in gift cards. But you can also expect free games to be thrown in there at some point. PlayStation 4 will be $100 off from $200 as well and Nintendo Switch is likely to start at $270. There’s never been a better time to grab a gaming console than Black Friday 2018.

5) Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad from $250

Black Friday is always a great time to find a deal on iPad. This year, Apple’s latest 9.7-inch model will be discounted to $250 at Target, which is amongst the best price we’ve ever seen. Even better, the 128GB configuration will fall to $330 via Best Buy, which is also a new all-time low. With Apple Pencil support, a gorgeous Retina display and more, the 9.7-inch iPad is a great gift for anyone.

4) The latest Echo Dot drops to $24

Echo Dot has long been one of the most attractive entry-points to the world of smart home accessories. The new model, with its far more approachable fabric design, will be marked down to $24 at Amazon for Black Friday. That’s good for over 50% off and the best that we’ve seen to date. At $24, this is an easy gift for just about anyone on your holiday shopping list.

3) Apple Watch Series 3 hits all-time low at Macy’s

Yes, you’re going to want to hit Macy’s for your tech buys on Black Friday. The retailer is expected to offer Apple Watch Series 3 from $199 during Black Friday. If you, or someone on your list, doesn’t need the latest model, then be sure to jump all over this offer. Past experience tells us that this one is sure to go quick, so be ready to hit this page on Black Friday.

2) 55-inches of 4K glory with built-in Roku? Yes.

Walmart is set to offer some of the most aggressive TV deals on Black Friday. Our top pick? The Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HDTV with Roku for $248. That’s good for over $125 off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. This TV won’t be the centerpiece of your home theater, but under $250 for a 55-inch 4K TV with Roku? That’s a deal worth checking out on Black Friday.

1) HomePod goes truly mainstream at $250

This year’s hottest deal? HomePod. $250. Best Buy. Apple’s first Siri-equipped speaker has been somewhat popular at its regular $349 price tag. Drop it to $250 and watch this thing fly off the shelf while Tim Cook sits back and laughs. HomePod is a great buy at $250 and is sure to be one of this year’s hottest gifts.

