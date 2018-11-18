Easily keep your iPhone at eye-level w/ this iOttie iTap Mount for $20 via Amazon

Amazon offers the iOttie iTap Magnetic CD Smartphone Mount for $19.99 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. iOttie’s mounts are some of the best on the market. With all of those holiday trips coming up, it’s a great way to keep your device at eye-level while traveling. This model has a unique magnetic system that lets you easily attach your iPhone or Android device. Rated 3.9/5 stars by 180 Amazon reviewers.
iOttie iTap CD Smartphone Mount features:
- A universal magnetic mounting solution that will hold most smartphones, cases, and GPS devices
- Easy to mount CD latching system that fits most vehicle CD slots
- Provides a choice of an inner and outer metal plate
- The magnet should not cause interruption to your smartphone’s internet, cellular, or navigation quality when in use.