Roku Streaming Stick falls to new Amazon low at $29 ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $50)

- Nov. 18th 2018 11:14 am ET

$50 $29
Amazon offers the Roku Streaming Stick with voice remote for $29 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for a $1 more. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for an over 40% discount and is a new all-time low at Amazon. Roku’s Streaming Stick offers access to the usual lineup of services like Netflix, HBO and more. It plays content in 1080p, features Dolby Atmos pass-through and more. Over 2,300 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s entire line of streaming devices are currently on sale as well.

Roku Streaming Stick features:

  • Powerful and portable streaming stick
  • Voice remote with buttons for TV power and volume
  • 500,000+ movies and TV episodes, with voice search across 1,000+ top channels. Plus, catch hit movies, popular shows and more with no subscription or fees on The Roku Channel.
  • Tons of streaming services available. From movies and series on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO NOW and SHOWTIME to cable alternatives like Sling TV or YouTube TV to live sports and news on CBS News, ABC News and ESPN
  • Free Roku mobile app for private listening, voice search and more
