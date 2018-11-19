You need an AeroPress, and it’s now 20% off at $24 via Amazon

Amazon offers the AeroPress Coffee Maker for $23.96 shipped. That’s good for 20% off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen in a year at Amazon. Ever since I picked up an AeroPress in 2017, it’s one of my favorite ways to make coffee. And let me tell you, I like to make coffee. Perfect for espresso or single cups of brew. This kit comes with everything needed including a stir stick to properly bloom your beans. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

AeroPress features:

Unique coffee/espresso maker uses total immersion and gentle pressure to produce coffee with extraordinarily rich flavor

Makes American style coffee or an espresso-style shot perfect for use in lattes or cappuccinos

Because of the lower temperature and short brew time, the acid level of the brew is much lower than conventional brewers