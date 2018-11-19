Outfit your desk with new gaming peripherals: Alienware Pro bundle $100 ($70 off), more from $25

Dell’s official eBay storefront offers the Alienware Pro Gaming AW768 Keyboard bundled with the Advanced Gaming AW558 Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Price will drop once it’s added to your cart. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer saves you over 40% and is the lowest that we’ve seen. For comparison, purchasing the keyboard and mouse at their discounted Amazon prices would cost you over $20 more. Standout features include the usual Alienware aesthetics and build quality, RGB lighting, programmable keys, and more. Both carry 4+ star ratings at Amazon. Head below for more discounts.
Eye-catching gaming peripheral deals:
- Alienware AW568 Keyboard: $25 (Reg. $90) | Best Buy
- for My Best Buy members
- Logitech G Pro Gaming Mouse: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Logitech G502 Proteus Mouse: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- also at Newegg
- Logitech Lightspeed Keyboard: $65 (Reg. $110) | Amazon
- Razer BlackWidow V2 Keyboard: $122 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard bundle features:
Alienware’s Pro Gaming Keyboard delivers an uncompromised gaming experience. Fusing highly-customizable controls and sophisticated software with iconic design, the mechanical keyboard features AlienFX with 13 RGB lighting zones, 15 programmable macro key functions and onboard memory.
Early Black Friday monitors deals: LG 4K 27" USB-C $497, LG 29" UltraWide $190, more from $90 https://t.co/g4kibCEDyt by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/r7g5hVBNun
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 18, 2018