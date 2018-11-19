Outfit your desk with new gaming peripherals: Alienware Pro bundle $100 ($70 off), more from $25

- Nov. 19th 2018 9:22 am ET

0

Dell’s official eBay storefront offers the Alienware Pro Gaming AW768 Keyboard bundled with the Advanced Gaming AW558 Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Price will drop once it’s added to your cart. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer saves you over 40% and is the lowest that we’ve seen. For comparison, purchasing the keyboard and mouse at their discounted Amazon prices would cost you over $20 more. Standout features include the usual Alienware aesthetics and build quality, RGB lighting, programmable keys, and more. Both carry 4+ star ratings at Amazon. Head below for more discounts.

Eye-catching gaming peripheral deals:

Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard bundle features:

Alienware’s Pro Gaming Keyboard delivers an uncompromised gaming experience. Fusing highly-customizable controls and sophisticated software with iconic design, the mechanical keyboard features AlienFX with 13 RGB lighting zones, 15 programmable macro key functions and onboard memory.

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

eBay Daily Deals Alienware

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go