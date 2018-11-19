Outfit your desk with new gaming peripherals: Alienware Pro bundle $100 ($70 off), more from $25

Dell’s official eBay storefront offers the Alienware Pro Gaming AW768 Keyboard bundled with the Advanced Gaming AW558 Mouse for $99.99 shipped. Price will drop once it’s added to your cart. Normally selling for $170, today’s offer saves you over 40% and is the lowest that we’ve seen. For comparison, purchasing the keyboard and mouse at their discounted Amazon prices would cost you over $20 more. Standout features include the usual Alienware aesthetics and build quality, RGB lighting, programmable keys, and more. Both carry 4+ star ratings at Amazon. Head below for more discounts.

Eye-catching gaming peripheral deals:

Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard bundle features:

Alienware’s Pro Gaming Keyboard delivers an uncompromised gaming experience. Fusing highly-customizable controls and sophisticated software with iconic design, the mechanical keyboard features AlienFX with 13 RGB lighting zones, 15 programmable macro key functions and onboard memory.