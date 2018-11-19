Score an Amazon Echo Dot plus three months of Music Unlimited for just $2 ($80 value)

Amazon is back with another promotion, giving first-time Music Unlimited subscribers the chance to bring home a third generation Echo Dot in charcoal for just $1. In order to take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to sign up for three months of the service for $1. Start by heading over to this landing page, clicking signup and then applying code DOT1 at checkout. Now when you go to purchase an Echo Dot, the price will drop to $1.09 shipped. You’d normally expect to pay $50 for the Alexa-enabled speaker. On top of that, three months of Music Unlimited would otherwise run you $30, stacking up to a total savings of $78. The Echo Dot carries a 4.4/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.
Amazon Echo Dot features:
- Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.
- Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
- Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound.
- Call and message almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.
- Alexa is always getting smarter and adding new skills like tracking fitness, playing games, and more.
- Can hear you from across the room. And with compatible Echo devices in different rooms, you can fill your whole home with music.