Score an Amazon Echo Dot plus three months of Music Unlimited for just $2 ($80 value)

Amazon is back with another promotion, giving first-time Music Unlimited subscribers the chance to bring home a third generation Echo Dot in charcoal for just $1. In order to take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to sign up for three months of the service for $1. Start by heading over to this landing page, clicking signup and then applying code DOT1 at checkout. Now when you go to purchase an Echo Dot, the price will drop to $1.09 shipped. You’d normally expect to pay $50 for the Alexa-enabled speaker. On top of that, three months of Music Unlimited would otherwise run you $30, stacking up to a total savings of $78. The Echo Dot carries a 4.4/5 star rating and is a #1 best-seller.

