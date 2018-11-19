APC’s 450VA Six-Outlet UPS has dropped to its lowest price yet at $30 shipped ($20 off)

B&H offers the APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS (BN450M) for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and dropping to a new all-time low. With six outlets and a 255W output, this formidable UPS can keep your gear running for up to 3 hours. Over 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.
APC 450VA UPS features:
- Output: 255W / 450 VA
- Input: 120V
- 6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets
- 2 x Surge-Only Outlets
- 4 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets
- NEMA 5-15P Input Connection (5′ Cord)
- 180 Joules Surge Energy Rating
- Recharge Time: 8 Hours
- Square Waveform
- $75,000 Equipment Protection Policy
Early Black Friday monitors deals: LG 4K 27" USB-C $497, LG 29" UltraWide $190, more from $90 https://t.co/g4kibCEDyt by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/r7g5hVBNun
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 18, 2018