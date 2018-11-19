APC’s 450VA Six-Outlet UPS has dropped to its lowest price yet at $30 shipped ($20 off)

- Nov. 19th 2018 11:09 am ET

$50 $30
0

B&H offers the APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS (BN450M) for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and dropping to a new all-time low. With six outlets and a 255W output, this formidable UPS can keep your gear running for up to 3 hours. Over 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

APC 450VA UPS features:

  • Output: 255W / 450 VA
  • Input: 120V
  • 6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets
  • 2 x Surge-Only Outlets
  • 4 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets
  • NEMA 5-15P Input Connection (5′ Cord)
  • 180 Joules Surge Energy Rating
  • Recharge Time: 8 Hours
  • Square Waveform
  • $75,000 Equipment Protection Policy

