APC’s 450VA Six-Outlet UPS has dropped to its lowest price yet at $30 shipped ($20 off)

B&H offers the APC Back-UPS 450VA 6-Outlet UPS (BN450M) for $29.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same discounted price. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, beating our previous mention by $5 and dropping to a new all-time low. With six outlets and a 255W output, this formidable UPS can keep your gear running for up to 3 hours. Over 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

APC 450VA UPS features:

Output: 255W / 450 VA

Input: 120V

6 x Total NEMA 5-15R Outlets

2 x Surge-Only Outlets

4 x Battery Backup & Surge Outlets

NEMA 5-15P Input Connection (5′ Cord)

180 Joules Surge Energy Rating

Recharge Time: 8 Hours

Square Waveform

$75,000 Equipment Protection Policy