DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter beats Black Friday pricing at $699 shipped (Reg. up to $999)

Today only, B&H offers the DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter for $699 shipped. Normally selling for up to $999 like at DJI direct, that’s good for a $300 discount and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. For comparison, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale currently has it on sale for $850, with today’s one-day offer saving you an additional $150. Mavic Pro is headlined by a 27-minute flight time, 4.3-mile range, 4K camera, and more. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing on our hands-on review.
Don’t forget to check out these exclusive discounts on DJI Mavic Air and Spark, which include best pricing you’ll find throughout Black Friday.
DJI Mavic Pro features:
- Gimbal-Stabilized 12MP / 4K Camera
- OcuSync Transmission Technology
- Up to 4.3 Mile Control Range
- Up to 27 Minutes Flight Time
- GPS- & Vision Position-Based Navigation
- FlightAutonomy with Obstacle Detection
- DJI GO App-Based Control and Monitoring
- Top Speed of 40 mph in Sport Mode
- ActiveTrack Subject Tracking Modes
- Tap- and Gesture-Based Commands