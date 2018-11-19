DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter beats Black Friday pricing at $699 shipped (Reg. up to $999)

Today only, B&H offers the DJI Mavic Pro Quadcopter for $699 shipped. Normally selling for up to $999 like at DJI direct, that’s good for a $300 discount and is one of the lowest offers we’ve seen. For comparison, Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale currently has it on sale for $850, with today’s one-day offer saving you an additional $150. Mavic Pro is headlined by a 27-minute flight time, 4.3-mile range, 4K camera, and more. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating, largely agreeing on our hands-on review.

Don’t forget to check out these exclusive discounts on DJI Mavic Air and Spark, which include best pricing you’ll find throughout Black Friday.

DJI Mavic Pro features: