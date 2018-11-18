Our exclusive discounts on DJI Mavic Air and Spark deliver the best Black Friday prices

- Nov. 18th 2018 9:47 am ET

Black Friday Exclusive
We’ve partnered with Wellbots to offer 9to5Toys readers exclusive discounts on some of DJI’s latest drones, bringing prices down to the lowest that you’ll find for Black Friday. Today’s deals take DJI authorized discounts even further, saving our readers an extra $20. Simply apply the appropriate promo code and lock-in your deal price along with free shipping. Head below for more.

Leading the way is the DJI Mavic Air with Remote Controller for $679 when promo code 9TO5AIR is applied during checkout. Regularly $799, it just fell to $699 at Amazon and other retailers as a part of DJI’s official Black Friday discounts. Pick up the Fly More Combo for $879 (Reg. $999) with the same code. This bundle includes extra batteries, propellers and a carrying case. DJI’s Mavic Air sports a 4K camera that can grab 32MP panoramas, HDR footage and more. Check out our hands-on review at DroneDJ for additional details. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Prefer something a bit more portable? DJI’s Spark Drone falls to $339 (Reg. $399) or the Fly More Combo at $439 (Reg. $549). Simply apply promo code 9TO5SPARK to lock-in your savings.

As always, be sure to head over to DroneDJ for all of the latest drones news, reviews, tips and tricks, and more.

drone

