DJI’s Osmo 4K is a great way to get buttery smooth video over the holidays at $279 (Reg. $359)

Adorama Camera via Amazon offers the DJI Osmo 4K Handheld Camera for $279 shipped. Also available direct at Adorama Camera. Originally this camera went for around $400, though now DJI sells it for $359. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. It’s around $10 above its previous all-time low set a few weeks ago, and the best available right now. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.
Nomad Base Station
A great addition to the Osmo 4K is a spare microSD card. Samsung models are currently on sale at Amazon and start at just $11 shipped.
DJI Osmo 4K Camera features:
- 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor
- 4K (4096 x 2160) Video at 24 or 25p
- 120 fps Full HD Video for Slow-Motion
- 12MP JPEG or DNG RAW Still Photos
- Handle with Camera and Gimbal Controls
- Wi-Fi For Monitoring / Remote Operation
- Detachable Smartphone Holder
- Photos Bursts at up to 7 Shots
- Regular and Moving Time-Lapse Modes
- Auto and Selfie Panorama Modes