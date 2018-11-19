DJI’s Osmo 4K is a great way to get buttery smooth video over the holidays at $279 (Reg. $359)

- Nov. 19th 2018 7:21 pm ET

$279
Adorama Camera via Amazon offers the DJI Osmo 4K Handheld Camera for $279 shipped. Also available direct at Adorama Camera. Originally this camera went for around $400, though now DJI sells it for $359. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. It’s around $10 above its previous all-time low set a few weeks ago, and the best available right now. Rated 3.9/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

A great addition to the Osmo 4K is a spare microSD card. Samsung models are currently on sale at Amazon and start at just $11 shipped.

DJI Osmo 4K Camera features:

  • 1/2.3″ CMOS Sensor
  • 4K (4096 x 2160) Video at 24 or 25p
  • 120 fps Full HD Video for Slow-Motion
  • 12MP JPEG or DNG RAW Still Photos
  • Handle with Camera and Gimbal Controls
  • Wi-Fi For Monitoring / Remote Operation
  • Detachable Smartphone Holder
  • Photos Bursts at up to 7 Shots
  • Regular and Moving Time-Lapse Modes
  • Auto and Selfie Panorama Modes
$279

