Fossil’s all-new Sport Smartwatch gets an early Black Friday discount from $178.50 (30% off)

Ahead of the 23rd, Fossil has already unwrapped one of its Black Friday offerings. Applying code BLKFRIDAY at checkout takes 30% off its newly released Fossil Sport Smartwatch starting at $178.50 shipped. There are a variety of different styles and colors are eligible for the promotion, with both 41mm and 43mm options available. These Wear OS smartwatches work with both iOS and Android and feature notification alerts, heart rate monitoring and more alongside Fossil’s usual style. Ratings are still coming in on the new release, but you can checkout our announcement coverage for a full rundown on features.

Alternatively, consider adorning your wrist with Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch, which is on sale for $179 shipped.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch features: