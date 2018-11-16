Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch falls to $179 shipped ahead of Black Friday ($100 off)

Walmart offers the Samsung Gear Sport 43mm Smartwatch in blue or black for $179 shipped. Also available at Best Buy and Samsung direct for $1 more. Typically selling for $279, which it still fetches at Amazon, that’s good for a $100 discount and is the lowest price we’ve seen. This offer matches the upcoming Black Friday pricing and will likely be the lowest we’ll see this holiday season. Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch features multi-day battery life, fitness tracking, water-resistance up to 50 meters, and more. Over 950 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you care more about fitness tracking than you do about other smart watch features, the Fitbit Charge 3 may be a better fit for you at $150. You’ll get even longer battery life, heart-rate tracking, and more, but lose out on a full-color screen and other features.

Samsung Gear Sport Smartwatch features: