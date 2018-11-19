Best-selling pocket knives at Amazon starting at $6 from Gerber and Kershaw

Amazon offers the Gerber Paraframe Mini Knife for $5.98 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for up to 40% off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. This model sports a “lightweight” design, making it ideal as an everyday carry. A stainless steel frame ensures that it’s built to last. These make for a great stocking stuffer gift this holiday season. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,400 Amazon reviewers. We also spotted this Kershaw Serated Pocket Knife that’s on sale for $16.15 (Reg. $25). That’s also a new Amazon all-time low on this #1 best-seller that’s rated 4.6/5 stars.

Looking for more options? Our roundup of the best multi-tools from $5 has top picks from retailers like Gerber, Leatherman and more.

Gerber Paraframe Mini features: