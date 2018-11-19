Ahead of Black Friday, Google Clips falls to new low at $99 shipped (Reg. $249)

Black Friday pricing has officially gone live on the Google Clips camera for $99 shipped at B&H. Also available at Best Buy for $1 more. That’s good for a $150 discount from the going rate, beats Google’s direct pricing by $25, and is the lowest offer that we’ve tracked. Google Clips automatically captures photos and video clips using machine learning. So far ratings are light, but you can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.
Google Clips features:
- Hands Free Camera
- Automatically Captures Clips
- Extract Still Images from Clips
- Built-In Machine Learning
- Includes Clip Stand
With Google Clips, you can capture and store photos and clips of moments with your friends and family automatically. Using machine learning, Google Clips can intuit when it should snap a clip based upon who is in the frame and what they are doing. A “clip” is a photo integrated with a short video, creating a “moving photo”. The clip can use any frame from that video and extract a high-quality still image. Clips and still images will then be automatically transferred from the Clips’ 16GB internal memory to your smartphone, from which they can be uploaded to social media or cloud storage.