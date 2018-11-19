The Herman Miller Holiday Sale takes 15% off nearly every iconic piece of furniture, more

It’s officially Black Friday week and that means that one of our favorite annual sales is now live. The Herman Miller Holiday Event delivers a rare chance to save on its most popular and iconic pieces, taking 15% off nearly everything. Free shipping is available across the board with matches at Design Within Reach and Office Designs. Head below for all of our top picks and more.

The always popular Aeron Chair is available from as low as $657, which is a match for the best that we’ve seen all-time. This is a customizable order, so you’ll need to tinker with the specs to find the exact amount you’re looking to spend. Deals are also available at DWR and Office Designs. The Aeron Chair is known as one of the best daily drivers out there and today is a rare chance to save. Learn more here.

If you’re ready to go big, the iconic Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is marked down to $4,500 (Reg. $5,295). Also at DWR and Office Designs. This is one of just two chances to save throughout the year, so don’t let this one pass you by. “A timeless classic, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman was introduced in 1956. At the time, there was nothing like it—and all these years later, that’s still the case.”

Other notable Herman Miller deals include: