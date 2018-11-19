Manfrotto’s PIXI Mini Tripod is a must-have for steady desk photos at $13 shipped

Amazon offers the Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod (MTPIXI-RD) for $12.99 shipped. Also at B&H, Adorama, and Best Buy. Regularly around $25, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and is the best available. This tiny desktop tripod is perfect for table shots and when you need on-the-go stability. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,300 Amazon shoppers.

If you want to step up your photography and videography game even more, check out the DJI Osmo 4K which is down to $279 shipped. It’s a great investment to capture better photos and stable video this holiday season.

Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod features:

  • Lightweight and easy to carry
  • Easy-to-use push-button locking mechanism for quick setup
  • Comfortable handgrip so you can shoot excellent videos
  • Intuitive mini-tripod for Compact System Cameras
  • Stylish Italian design
