Bushnell Binoculars from $35.50 help you see further in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers up to 40% off Bushnell Legend Binoculars from $35.49 shipped. There plenty of styles to choose from here, but our top pick is the PowerView 20×50 Surveillance Binoculars for $35.49. That’s good for nearly $30 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. This set of optics has 20×50 lenses, includes Bushnell’s patented one-touch focus system and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Bushnell Legend Binoculars feature:
- Made of the highest quality materials
- Cameras & Photo Binoculars
- Another quality Bushnell product
- Porro-prism binocular with 20x magnification and 50mm objective diameter
- Multicoated optics guarantee superior light transmission and brightness
- Patented 1-touch Insta focus system holds your subject in sharp focus
- Nonslip rubber armor absorbs shock; 45-foot close focusing distance