Delsey Helium Aero Luggage is lightweight & perfect for holiday travels at $86 shipped

Amazon is currently offering the Delsey Helium Aero 25-inch Luggage in several color options for $85.99 shipped. That’s within $4 of the Amazon all-time low. It’s regularly priced at $115 and the lowest rate we’ve seen in months. This luggage is lightweight to get you to your destination in a breeze and its hardshell will help to keep your essentials secure. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 600 reviews.

Delsey Helium Aero Luggage features:

  • Lightweight and durable: made of 100% polycarbonate, which is a material that is extremely resilient to cracking or breaking, with a deep metallic finish
  • Superior maneuverability: the double spinner wheels assure exceptional maneuverability and keep zero weight on your arm.
  • Largest capacity: this suitcase expands up to 2 inches for additional packing space. This feature is great for packing souvenirs on return journeys.
  • Maximum comfort: this carry on bag has a comfortable handle system that locks into two positions for ease of use.
