Amazon offers 1-year of Dropbox Plus w/ a $50 gift card for $99 ($149 value)

Today only, as part of Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon offers a one-year subscription of 1TB Dropbox Plus Store with a $50 Amazon Gift Card for $99. For comparison, a year of this service sells for $99 alone, making today’s offer worth $149. Dropbox Plus delivers extra cloud storage, automatic syncing of your files and includes restored backups for 30-days. Learn more here.
Dropbox Plus features:
- 1 TB of storage for 1 year for your photos, music, personal projects, or work
- Automatically sync your files and access them any time, anywhere
- No more email attachments–share files of any size with just a link
- Restore accidentally deleted or changed files for up to 30 days
- You will receive a Dropbox digital activation code in your email. The $50 Amazon gift card will be shipped to your mailbox.