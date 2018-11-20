Festive sleepwear for kids & babies starts at $11 shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Early Black Friday Deals, Leveret via Amazon takes up to 39% off a selection of its children’s pajamas. Prices start as low as $10.99. All orders ship free and have 4+/5 star ratings across the board. There is a wide range of patterns to choose from, including festive prints such as this Striped Christmas Pajamas Set from $13.99. That’s as much as $6 off and an Amazon all-time low. You’d still be paying full price from Leveret direct. These 100% cotton PJs range in size from 12-18 months to 14 years. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’ve ever watched YouTube or received personalized Christmas cards, you’ll realize that for some families, the holidays are a time for matching pajamas. Today’s sale only covers the kids, but if you’re seeking more group-oriented sets that include parents and maybe even the dog, you’ll want to have a look at our holiday pajamas roundup.

Leveret Christmas Pajamas features: