Monoprice’s Maker Select 3D Printer v2 features an 8 x 8-inch print bed at $230 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 for $229.99 shipped. Also available at Monoprice. That’s good for a $50 discount from the going rate, with today’s discount dropping the price to a new Amazon low. For comparison, we did see an open-box condition model on sale recently for $140 at Monoprice. The Maker Select printer features an eight by eight-inch print bed, an LCD display and a 100 micron resolution. Over 370 makers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Use your savings from today’s sale to pick up some different colored PLA filament.
Monoprice Maker Select 3D Printer v2 features:
- Includes Heated Build Plate, 2 Gb Micro Sd Card and Sample PLA Filament. Compatible softwares: Such as Cure, Repeater, or Simplify 3D, the Maker Select is compatible with Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux
- The large 8 x 8 inches build plate and generous 7 inches vertical spacing means that you can print larger, more complex models.
- Check that the GCODE file is complete and not corrupted. Check the original model file. Heated build plate: The heated build plate allows you to print slower cooling materials, such as ABS and modified ABS, as well as PLA and PLA blends