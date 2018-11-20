Carry your Nintendo 2DS/3DS XL, charger, and 8 games in a protective case for $7 (30% off)

- Nov. 20th 2018 11:30 am ET

$7
0

Keten Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo New 2DS/3DS XL Hard Travel Case for $6.99 shipped when code O8NE9YAO has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate and within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to your portable, this case has room for 8 games and a charger, giving you everything needed for days of fun. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re unaware of what Nintendo is offering for Black Friday discounts, have a look at our coverage to find out. While Nintendo tends to stand firm on console pricing, it is not afraid to combine some of its best games along with its systems to help you save some cash.

Keten Nintendo 2DS/3DS XL Hard Travel Case features:

  • Specially designed for the following Nintendo DS systems: Nintendo New 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New 3DS XL, New 3DS – Super NES Edition.
  • Mesh pocket with a zipper enlarges the storage space for the standard DS wall charger or other small accessories and keep them in good condition. Up to 8 slots DS/3DS games holder, it can help you to keep your game cartridge in a central pouch.

$7

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Keten

About the Author