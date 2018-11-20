Carry your Nintendo 2DS/3DS XL, charger, and 8 games in a protective case for $7 (30% off)

Keten Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Nintendo New 2DS/3DS XL Hard Travel Case for $6.99 shipped when code O8NE9YAO has been applied during checkout. That’s 30% off the typical rate and within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. In addition to your portable, this case has room for 8 games and a charger, giving you everything needed for days of fun. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re unaware of what Nintendo is offering for Black Friday discounts, have a look at our coverage to find out. While Nintendo tends to stand firm on console pricing, it is not afraid to combine some of its best games along with its systems to help you save some cash.

Keten Nintendo 2DS/3DS XL Hard Travel Case features:

S pecially designed for the following Nintendo DS systems: Nintendo New 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New 3DS XL, New 3DS – Super NES Edition.

Mesh pocket with a zipper enlarges the storage space for the standard DS wall charger or other small accessories and keep them in good condition. Up to 8 slots DS/3DS games holder, it can help you to keep your game cartridge in a central pouch.