Osmo STEM & iPad toys on sale at Amazon: Genius Kit $70, Creative $50, more

Amazon is currently discounting nearly the entire Osmo STEM Toy lineup for iPad, taking upwards of 40% off in some instances. There’s a lot to sort through here, but one standout for us is the Osmo Genius Kit at $69.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s good for 30% off the regular going rate and within $3 of the Amazon all-time low price. The Osmo Genius Kit delivers STEM-focused learning tools that incorporates your iPad right into the action. This one focuses on visual learning and problem solving, but there’s a whole host of other topics to be covered in the deals listed below. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Other Osmo Kits on sale:
- Creative Kit: $50 (Reg. $65)
- Hot Wheels MindRacers Kit: $60 (Reg. $80)
- Coding Jam Kit: $40 (Reg. $60)
- …and more…
Osmo is a magical award-winning game system, it fosters creativity and problem solving skills through hands-on play. The Genius Kit includes 5 fun games and the Osmo game system (compatible with other Osmo games not included in this kit.) Compatible iPads: iPad 2, iPad (3rd Generation), iPad (4th Generation), iPad (5th Generation), iPad Mini, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, the 9.7-inch and 10.5-inch iPad Pro.